TotemFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $224,739.95 (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TotemFi has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $224,739.95 and $155.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 219.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,083.60 or 0.40087668 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.73 or 0.00496724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00034971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008626 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

