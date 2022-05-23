Tranchess (CHESS) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $24.58 million and $21.78 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,304.98 or 1.00104667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00039022 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00016329 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000073 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Tranchess

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,427,852 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.