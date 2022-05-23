TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.17). TransAct Technologies reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.51% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

TACT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAct Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 45.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at $6,734,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TACT traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $4.41. 176,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,665. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.85. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

