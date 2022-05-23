TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $707.33.

TDG stock opened at $550.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $624.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.05. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $531.23 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,612,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

