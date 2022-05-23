Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.67, but opened at $15.26. Treace Medical Concepts shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 388 shares.

Specifically, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $520,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Terry W. Lubben bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,002 shares of company stock worth $1,587,248 in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.32 million and a P/E ratio of -29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,070,000 after buying an additional 5,896,618 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 394,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 144,405 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

