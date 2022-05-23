Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Tredegar stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $405.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 27.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 111.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tredegar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.