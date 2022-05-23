TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Gap Up to $36.70

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.70, but opened at $38.67. TreeHouse Foods shares last traded at $39.52, with a volume of 1,610 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THS. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.33 and a beta of 0.46.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.40. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.