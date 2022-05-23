TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Gap Up to $36.70

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.70, but opened at $38.67. TreeHouse Foods shares last traded at $39.52, with a volume of 1,610 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on THS. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.33 and a beta of 0.46.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter.
TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Yandex N.V: Pressure Under Sanctions and Semiconductor Shortages
- Oracle Corporation: A Falling Knife
Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.