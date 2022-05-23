Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) were up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 1,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 378,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The company has a market cap of $554.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $125,240.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 770,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,174,962.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 67,353 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the third quarter worth about $1,813,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 1.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 70.8% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 95,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 39,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 107.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 611,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 317,087 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

