Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Down 4.1%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.51. 139,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,200,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. CLSA lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -178.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 157,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 115,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 495,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 107,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,906,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,324,000 after purchasing an additional 459,202 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

