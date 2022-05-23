True North Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $41.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

