True North Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,279 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Matador Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 426.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $50.39 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

