True North Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.84.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $186.34 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.22 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.61. The stock has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

