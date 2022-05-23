True North Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 979,930 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 796,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $596,036,000 after purchasing an additional 760,022 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $108.00 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.24.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

