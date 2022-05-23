True North Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $51.35 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

