True North Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.18 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

