True North Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,210.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 41,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $176.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.90 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

