True North Advisors LLC Takes $393,000 Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,316 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Simmons First National by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Simmons First National by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Simmons First National by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 5,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 125,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

