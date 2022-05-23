Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey Sells 15,114 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 15,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $75,116.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TWO stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,889. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

