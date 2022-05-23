Ultra 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.42 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Ultra has a total market cap of $117.19 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,254.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.25 or 0.00667411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00176404 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00040528 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000949 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004676 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,472,124 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

