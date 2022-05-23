Unconventional Investor LLC Acquires Shares of 23,537 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,585,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,736,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

