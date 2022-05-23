Unconventional Investor LLC Buys Shares of 4,384 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,126,000.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,149,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,466. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.02 and a one year high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

