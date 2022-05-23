Unconventional Investor LLC Invests $202,000 in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Unconventional Investor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 90,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSGX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 219,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,504. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.