Unconventional Investor LLC Invests $202,000 in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Unconventional Investor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 90,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000.
NYSEARCA:VSGX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 219,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,504. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.