Unconventional Investor LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Unconventional Investor LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $67.36. 447,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.40. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.