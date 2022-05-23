Unconventional Investor LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Unconventional Investor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Unconventional Investor LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.92. The company had a trading volume of 139,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.95. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $138.25 and a 12 month high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

