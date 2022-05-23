Unido EP Market Capitalization Tops $1.79 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $27,558.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unido EP has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 190.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,094.45 or 0.36809570 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00512661 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00034358 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,486,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

