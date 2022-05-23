Unifty (NIF) Price Reaches $15.49 on Exchanges

Unifty (NIF) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last week, Unifty has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.49 or 0.00051494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a market cap of $26.91 million and approximately $13,158.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 260.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,682.77 or 0.45479750 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.24 or 0.00496065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00035016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

