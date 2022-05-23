Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,213,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Union Pacific worth $809,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.48.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.00. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

