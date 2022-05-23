Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.48.

Union Pacific stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.00. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

