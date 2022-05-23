Uniswap Market Cap Hits $3.92 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for approximately $5.46 or 0.00018058 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.92 billion and $128.58 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012969 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 718,822,294 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

