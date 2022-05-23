United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($55.21) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDIGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UTDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.60 ($33.96) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($41.67) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.75) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.38) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €36.00 ($37.50) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

ETR UTDI opened at €29.41 ($30.64) on Thursday. United Internet has a 1 year low of €26.24 ($27.33) and a 1 year high of €37.67 ($39.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 14.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.66.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

