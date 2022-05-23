United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNFI opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

