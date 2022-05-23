United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,631,920. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock traded up $21.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.64. 65,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,975. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.