UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Lessened by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.2% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,859,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 902,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $452,957,000 after purchasing an additional 499,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,691,000 after purchasing an additional 475,540 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $7,626,365 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

NYSE:UNH traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $491.83. 117,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $461.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

