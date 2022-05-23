Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unity Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.82. Unity Bancorp posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unity Bancorp.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 18.21%.

UNTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ UNTY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.77. 128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $31.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 8,053.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

