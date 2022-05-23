Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Receives $64.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 95.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 18.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 82.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 175,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,405. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $53.07. The company has a market cap of $335.96 million, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

