Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Receives $64.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.33.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
In related news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Universal Electronics stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,405. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $53.07. The company has a market cap of $335.96 million, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.10.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $135.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
