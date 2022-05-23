Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Get Upstart alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Upstart from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.

Upstart stock opened at $44.70 on Thursday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,308 shares of company stock worth $20,564,172. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $168,314,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 106.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 522,191 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.