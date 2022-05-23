Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $3.37

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.49. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 36,149 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Uranium Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uranium Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $950.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.17 and a beta of 1.99.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

