Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Trading Up 5%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 2,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 258,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The firm has a market cap of $525.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.97 million for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%.

In related news, CAO Karen Wishart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $48,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,028.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 30,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $182,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,447.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 31.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UONE. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Urban One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Urban One in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Urban One in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Urban One in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban One by 440.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

