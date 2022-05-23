Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Trading Up 5%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 2,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 258,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.
The firm has a market cap of $525.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.97 million for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UONE. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Urban One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Urban One in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Urban One in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Urban One in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban One by 440.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urban One (UONE)
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Oracle Corporation: A Falling Knife
Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.