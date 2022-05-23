Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock Position Raised by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Valmont Industries worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Valmont Industries by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,290,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI opened at $247.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.29 and its 200 day moving average is $238.93. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,570 shares of company stock worth $6,396,708. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

