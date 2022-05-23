Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:VVV opened at $29.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

