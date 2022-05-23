Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Boosted by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.35. 127,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,056,387. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.66 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

