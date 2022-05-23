VeChain Price Hits $0.0317 on Top Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, VeChain has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $174.31 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

