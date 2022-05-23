Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.83 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VECO. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of VECO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 423,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,773. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,594.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

