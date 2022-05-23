Velas (VLX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.66 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, Velas has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $171.56 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0745 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000257 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001721 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,303,375,805 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

