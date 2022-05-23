Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.00-$21.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of VRTV traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.98. The company had a trading volume of 103,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,001. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $51.19 and a 1 year high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 33.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Veritiv will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,600 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veritiv by 243.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Veritiv by 31.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

