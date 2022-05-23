Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Versus Systems Inc. platform integrated into mobile, console and PC games, as well as streaming media and mobile apps. The company developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of games, apps and other interactive media content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Versus Systems Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Versus Systems from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ VS opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Versus Systems has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 67.10% and a negative net margin of 1,009.81%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Versus Systems will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Versus Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Versus Systems by 42.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Versus Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

