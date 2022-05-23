Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 5,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,153,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMEO shares. Piper Sandler lowered Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vimeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

