VIMworld Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a market cap of $14.47 million and approximately $135,375.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

