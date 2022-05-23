Vistry Group’s (VTY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTYGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,207 ($14.88) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($19.23) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.79) to GBX 1,100 ($13.56) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($18.24) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($18.12) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,379.57 ($17.01).

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 834 ($10.28) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 898.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,022.32. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 749.50 ($9.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,351 ($16.65). The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 7.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Ashley Steel bought 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 919 ($11.33) per share, with a total value of £9,934.39 ($12,246.54).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

