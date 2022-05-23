Vistry Group’s (VTY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,207 ($14.88) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.79) to GBX 1,100 ($13.56) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.23) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($18.12) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($18.24) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistry Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,379.57 ($17.01).

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 834 ($10.28) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 7.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 898.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,022.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 749.50 ($9.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,351 ($16.65).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 40 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a yield of 4.23%. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Steel purchased 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 919 ($11.33) per share, with a total value of £9,934.39 ($12,246.54).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

